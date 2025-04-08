Jaipur 2008 bomb blast case: Court sentences four accused to life imprisonment Jaipur bomb blast case: Jaipur was rocked by a series of blasts on May 13, 2008 when bombs went off one after another at Manak Chawk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate.

Jaipur bomb blast case: The court has sentenced all four accused persons to life imprisonment in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case. The court had convicted all four of them two days ago in the case of live bombs found during the serial bomb blasts that took place about 17 years ago. The court has given a 600-page verdict in the case. On the other hand, 112 evidences, 1192 documents, 102 articles, 125 pages of written arguments were presented by the government.

Serial of blasts took place in 2008

On 13 May 2008, eight serial blasts took place in Jaipur and the ninth bomb was found near the guest house in Chandpole Bazaar, which was defused just 15 minutes before the explosion. The court found Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifurrahman, and Shahbaz guilty in the case and today sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Earlier in December 2019, the lower court had sentenced Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Salman and Saifurrahman to death in the Jaipur blasts case. At the same time, the fifth accused Shahbaz was acquitted on the benefit of doubt. The four who were sentenced challenged the verdict in the High Court. A division bench of the High Court acquitted all four on March 29, 2023, and also confirmed the decision to acquit Shahbaz Hussain.

71 people had died

The explosions in the evening left 71 people dead and 185 injured. One live bomb was recovered near Ramchandra Temple which was defused by a bomb disposal squad.

