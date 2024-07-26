iQoo Z9s Series India launch date announced: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQoo Z9s series

Smartphone maker company iQoo is planning to launch a new smartphone series for its fans and customers. iQoo's upcoming series will be called the iQOO Z9s series, and the India launch has been announced. Leaks about this series have been circulating for the past few days, and the company has finally revealed the launch date for India.

iQ has announced that the iQOO Z9s series will be introduced in India on August 4 through its official Twitter account. The series will include two smartphones: Z9s and Z9s Pro.

Prior to this series, iQoo had introduced the Z9, Z9x, and Z9 Lite in the Indian market. Therefore, it is expected that users will experience several upgraded features in the iQOO Z9s series.

The company is organising a sneak peek event in Bengaluru and Coimbatore to launch the iQOO Z9s series. Only individuals associated with the IQ community will be allowed to participate in this event.

The teaser released by the company suggests that users can expect a triple camera setup in the upcoming series. It also indicates that the iQoo Z9s Pro may be offered in two colour shades, with the option of a glass finish or vegan leather. Additionally, the camera module may feature a ring flash light, reminiscent of the IQ Z9S 5G phone.

iQoo Z9s Pro features

The iQoo Z9s Pro smartphone is expected to come with a 6.78-inch FullHD Plus display with a punch hole design and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth functioning. The smartphone may be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen series chipset and will run on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14.

The smartphone will feature a triple camera setup, with a primary 50-megapixel camera, possibly with OIS support. Additionally, it is expected to be equipped with a 5000mAh battery to support fast charging.

