Uttarakhand government mandates installation of dustbins, garbage packets for vehicles entering in state

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday (July 25) issued instructions to strictly enforce the rule of mandatory installation of dustbins and garbage bags in vehicles entering the state to maintain its natural cleanliness.

Advisory issued by Uttarakhand Transport Dept

The State Transport Department recently wrote to the Transport Commissioners of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, informing them that it is mandatory for vehicles coming to the state during the Chardham Yatra to have dustbins and garbage bags installed to prevent travellers from littering roads.

Fine will be imposed if vehicles do not follow rules

Vehicles entering the state should be checked and fined if they do not comply with this mandatory rule, the chief secretary said. Tour operators, travel agencies, drivers and the general public should be informed about this rule, the chief secretary added.

"Uttarakhand is a tourist state. Maintaining the natural cleanliness of the state and protecting its environment is the collective responsibility of its residents as well as lakhs of tourists and devotees who visit the state every year," Raturi said.

