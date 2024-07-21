Uttarakhand: Three devotees, enroute to Kedarnath Dham, die in landslide near Chidwasa

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the spot

Three people died while some others sustained injuries after a landslide occurred near Chidwasa on the Kedarnath pilgrimage in Uttarakhand on Sunday (July 21), the officials said. The incident took place at around 7.30 am, approximately 3 kilometres ahead of Gaurikund on the footpath leading to Shri Kedarnath Dham as the debris and stones fell from the hill at a place called Chidwasa, hitting pedestrians on the path, they added. The devotees were going from Gaurikund to visit Kedarnath Dham. The injured were rushed to a nearby health centre in Gaurikund immediately and the rescue operation was launched, considering the possibility of others being trapped.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the district police by the SDRF team.

How did the incident take place?

On July 21, at 8:00 am, the district control room in Rudraprayag informed the SDRF team that a landslide had occurred near Chidwasa on the Kedarnath pilgrimage route, resulting in some people being trapped under the debris. Upon receiving this information, the SDRF team, led by Inspector Aniruddh Singh Bhandari, reached the accident site and initiated the rescue operation.

All the pilgrims were on their way from Gaurikund to Kedarnath Dham for a visit, and the accident happened suddenly due to a landslide near Chidwasa.

The SDRF team responded at the incident site, rescuing 8 injured individuals and immediately rushing them to the hospital. Three individuals died on the spot, and their bodies were handed over to the district police by the SDRF team.

(With inputs from Inder Bisht)

