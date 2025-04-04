Earthquake of magnitude 5 hits Nepal, light tremors felt in North India Earthquake today: Social media users commented on X and said they experienced tremors in several parts of North India after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Friday. No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck Nepal early on Friday, causing tremors felt across North India. Notably, no reports of damage or casualties have been reported so far. Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

Nepal Earthquake today

National Centre for Seismology shared the details of Nepal earthquake and said the epicentre is located at Lat: 28.83 N, Long: 82.06 E, Depth: 20 Km. The quake was felt at 7:52 pm.