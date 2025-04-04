Advertisement
  Earthquake of magnitude 5 hits Nepal, light tremors felt in North India

Earthquake of magnitude 5 hits Nepal, light tremors felt in North India

Earthquake today: Social media users commented on X and said they experienced tremors in several parts of North India after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Friday. No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

Representative image
Representative image
Edited By: Devanshe Pandey @devanshe_pandey
Kathmandu

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck Nepal early on Friday, causing tremors felt across North India. Notably, no reports of damage or casualties have been reported so far. Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

Nepal Earthquake today 

National Centre for Seismology shared the details of Nepal earthquake and said the epicentre is located at Lat: 28.83 N, Long: 82.06 E, Depth: 20 Km. The quake was felt at 7:52 pm. 

