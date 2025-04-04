Earthquake of magnitude 5 hits Nepal, light tremors felt in North India

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck Nepal early on Friday, causing tremors felt across North India. Notably, no reports of damage or casualties have been reported so far. Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.
Nepal Earthquake today
National Centre for Seismology shared the details of Nepal earthquake and said the epicentre is located at Lat: 28.83 N, Long: 82.06 E, Depth: 20 Km. The quake was felt at 7:52 pm.