Uttarakhand govt to bring strict laws to prevent formation of unauthorized religious trusts

The Uttarakhand Cabinet, convened under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday (July 18), announced that the government will introduce strict laws to ensure that no trust, temple, or committee is formed in the name of Chardham and other major temples in Uttarakhand without proper authorization.

This decision comes amid recent controversy over a Shri Kedarnath Dham Delhi Trust's proposal to build a replica of Kedarnath temple in Burari, Delhi, with the foundation stone laid by Chief Minister Dhami. Since then, Dhami and the ruling BJP have faced criticism from the priests of Kedarnath Dham and the main opposition party, Congress.

Although the Chief Minister has issued a statement regarding the matter, the head of the temple building trust, Surinder Rautela, clarified that the government is not involved in the construction of the temple. He, further also added that the name of the 'Delhi Kedarnath temple' will be changed as sentiments are being hurt.

"If sentiments are being hurt by naming the temple to be built in Delhi as Kedarnath Temple, then the trust will change the name of the temple," Delhi Kedarnath Temle trust chief said.

CM Dhami holds review meeting with senior officials

Further, in other news, Chief Minister Dhami held a review meeting with senior officials at his residence today, where he directed that all roads in the state be made pothole-free within a month after the monsoon. He emphasized that construction works should be expedited post-monsoon, with special attention to quality as well as speed.

In preparation for the upcoming Kanwar fair, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made safely, with particular attention to cleanliness, drinking water, health services, and maintaining the cleanliness of the ghats.

