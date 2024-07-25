What is Karnataka’s MUDA scam? | All you need to know about controversy linked to CM Siddaramaiah, his wife

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka MUDA scam

MUDA scam: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is under scrutiny due to allegations of fraudulent site allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), including plots reportedly given to his wife. The Opposition, including BJP and JD(S), is calling for Siddaramaiah’s resignation and a CBI investigation into the alleged scam. They have alleged a scam of more than Rs 5000 crores in the alleged MUDA scam. On Wednesday, BJP legislators staged an all-night dharna in both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature, demanding a discussion on the MUDA issue and alleging illegal benefits to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvati.

Siddaramaiah, however, has defended himself against the allegations, claiming that he is being unfairly targeted due to a conspiracy driven by resentment over his position as a backward class leader and his second term as Chief Minister. He has asserted that he will not be intimidated by these claims and dismisses them as part of a broader scheme against him.

Let's know about the alleged irregularities in the MUDA scam in detail.

What is MUDA scam?

Under the 50:50 incentive scheme of the MUDA, individuals who lost their land for the development of layouts are either given 50% of the sites or an alternative site.

Reports indicate multiple violations, such as individuals receiving more alternative sites than they were entitled to under the scheme. Additionally, there are allegations that some individuals received alternative land in localities where the guidance value of the land was significantly higher compared to the places where the layouts were developed. The guidance value is the official minimum value of land or property.

It is alleged that MUDA lost hundreds of crores due to these irregularities.

Moreover, the allocation of sites reportedly continued even after two government orders in the past six months directed MUDA to cancel the allotment of sites to all beneficiaries under the 50:50 scheme until clear guidelines were issued.

Recently, a government order instituting an inquiry under an IAS officer noted that there was prima facie suspicion of illegalities in the allocation of the sites. The order stated that, instead of giving the sites to eligible beneficiaries, complaints were received about them being allotted to influential people and real estate agents.

Why CM Siddaramaiah, his wife name came?

Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, owned 3 acres of land in Kesare village of Mysuru. This land was acquired by MUDA for development, and compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru. It is alleged that the plot allotted to the Parvathi had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout. The controversial scheme envisages allotting 50 per cent of developed land to the land loser in lieu of undeveloped land acquired for forming layouts.

The BJP has raised doubts about the claim saying how can MUDA touch such a "high profile" property. The party has pegged the size of the scam somewhere around Rs 3,000 crore.

A complaint was filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna against CM Siddaramaiah and nine others for allegedly forging documents to claim compensation from the MUDA. The complainant alleged wrongdoings by Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy, his brother-in-law Malikarjuna Swamy Devaraj, who claimed to be a landowner and his family. It further alleged that MUDA cheated by creating fake documents and obtaining plots worth crores of rupees.

Snehamayi Krishna has raised several questions in his complaint.BJP has alleged a scam of more than Rs 5000 crores in the alleged MUDA scam and has demanded the investigation to be handed over to CBI.

