Pakistani Army panics after PM Modi's stern message on terrorism, deploys additional troops to border

Islamabad: An state of apparent panic has spread across Pakistan after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stern message to "patrons of terrorism" in the neighbouring country on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday. Soon after the belligerent remarks by PM Modi, the Pakistani Army has extra deployments in two brigades - 3 POK brigade and 2 POK brigade - in the 23rd Infantry Division of its X Corps.

It has come to light that Pakistan has bolstered its defences and deployed additional security in the rear border areas. The Line of Control (LoC) is being closely watched by the Indian Army and actively searching for some 55-60 terrorists believed to be hiding within Indian territories. India TV has received information that the Pakistan Army chief has communicated with all senior officials of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir via video conferencing.

Pakistani soldiers seen with terrorists

Currently, Indian security agencies have credible information that terrorists have amassed, along with Pakistani Army officials and members of the Special Service Group (SSG) Border Action Team, in the areas of Goi, Thandi Kassi, Mathriyani, Balawali Dhok, Mandhol, Kolu ki Dheri, Sakriya, Kotli, Mochi Mohra, Green bump, Polar and Mohra in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistani Rangers have been spotted with several terrorists including Masood Azhar's elder brother in border areas like Sialkot, Sukmaal, Sakargarh, Luni and more.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is also engaged in a separate operation to eliminate terrorists in the Jammu region of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in a joint operation with the Special Operations Group of the police. The Border Security Force has also commenced anti-tunnel operations and increased vigilance of the border areas through modern equipment.

What did PM Modi say on terrorism?

While paying homage to Kargil war martyrs at the Dras War Memorial to mark the 25th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war, PM Modi sent a strong message to Pakistan's "masters of terror" that their evil designs will never succeed. "Pakistan has failed in all its nefarious attempts in the past. But Pakistan has not learned anything from its history. It is trying to keep itself relevant with the help of terrorism and proxy war," he said at the event.

"Today I am speaking from a place where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly, I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed. Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force and the enemy will be given a befitting reply... Be it Ladakh or Jammu and Kashmir, India will defeat every challenge that comes in the way of development," he added.

The prime minister laid a floral wreath at the Drass War Memorial to pay tributes to officers and soldiers of the armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

