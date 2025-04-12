Operation Chatru: Three terrorists killed in ongoing Kishtwar encounter

Advertisement
Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing anti-terror operation in Kishtwar's Chatru region. The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police continued search operations.

Kishtwar: Security personnel keep vigil during a search operation after one terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces. Image Source : PTI
Reported ByManish Prasad  Edited ByNitin Kumar  
KishtwarPublished: , Updated:

A major counter-terror operation is underway in the Chatru region of Kishtwar, where three terrorists have been neutralised so far by Indian security forces. The operation began on April 10, when security forces engaged militants in the area, resulting in one terrorist being shot. His body was recovered the following morning on April 11. Later on April 11, between 1 PM and 2 PM, a fresh encounter took place during an intensified search operation led by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG). Two more terrorists were gunned down in the ensuing gunfight.

Despite intermittent rainfall in the region, the security forces have maintained their positions, and the operation is still ongoing as searches continue for any remaining threats in the area.

This is one of the largest operations in Kishtwar in recent times and is seen as a significant blow to militant activity in the region.

