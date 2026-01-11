'No more Venezuelan oil or money for them': Trump's stark warning to Cuba after Venezuela Op President Donald Trump has issued an executive order aimed at protecting revenue from Venezuelan oil held in United States accounts from being diverted through court cases or legal seizures.

Days after capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in military operation, US President Donald Trump has escalated pressure on Cuba. In a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump declared that “there will be no more oil or money going to Cuba,” citing Havana’s longstanding reliance on Venezuelan oil and financial support in exchange for security and intelligence services.

Trump also asked Cuban leaders to make a deal with the United States in this regard.

“Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided “Security Services” for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE! Most of those Cubans are DEAD from last weeks U.S.A. attack, and Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years,” Trump posted.

“Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will. THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” he added.

Under the new measure, any attempt to seize these funds through judicial action could harm key US efforts to support economic and political stability in Venezuela, the White House said. Officials noted that allowing legal claims could weaken US foreign policy goals in the region.

The funds derived from Venezuelan crude sales are being held in accounts at the US Treasury. The executive order states that this revenue is sovereign property of Venezuela but is kept by the United States for governmental and diplomatic purposes rather than being open to private claims.

