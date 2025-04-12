US Vice President JD Vance, NSA Waltz to visit India this month as trade pact talks gather pace PM Modi is expected to host JD Vance and his wife Usha for a private dinner in Delhi this month.

Preparations are underway to schedule separate visits by US Vice President J D Vance and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz later this month, with sources indicating that both trips are likely to take place between April 21 and 25, media reports say.

If confirmed, the visits will coincide with ongoing efforts between India and the US to finalise a bilateral trade agreement.

Vice President Vance is expected to hold official meetings before embarking on a private visit to spend time with his wife’s family. Usha Vance, of Indian origin, has relatives in India. Although Vance has previously taken strong positions on tariffs, India hopes he will help ease remaining hurdles in the ongoing trade negotiations.

PM Modi to host Vance, wife Usha for dinner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to host Vance and his family for a meal, though the visit is largely personal. He is scheduled to visit Agra and Jaipur during his stay.

Meanwhile, NSA Mike Waltz is also set to arrive in India around the same time to participate in the India-US Forum, hosted by the Ananta Centre. He will hold meetings with Indian NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and is also likely to call on Prime Minister Modi.

Waltz’s visit marks the beginning of a new round of dialogue on critical technology. Previously known as iCET, the framework is now being carried forward as TRUST under the Trump administration. His discussions with Ajit Doval are expected to focus on future cooperation in key technology areas.

Both Vance and Waltz will also take part in formal and Track-II dialogues in Delhi, aimed at deepening India-US relations.

Additionally, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth are expected to visit India in the coming months. Their visits will precede the anticipated trip of President Donald Trump for the Quad summit, which India is set to host. Dates for the summit will be finalised after Australia's general election next month.