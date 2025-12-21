Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra local body polls, wins 207 seats, BJP emerges single-largest party The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday confirmed that the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP won 207 posts of municipal council presidents in local body polls where as the Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) won 44 posts of municipal council presidents.

The Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP clinched a landslide victory in Maharashtra municipal council and nagar panchayat elections by winning 207 posts of presidents on Sunday, restricting the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi to a collective tally of 44. The final figures were shared by the State Election Commission (SEC). According to the SEC, the BJP won 117 posts of municipal presidents, Shiv Sena won 53, and the NCP won 37 posts. The Congress bagged 28, the NCP (SP) seven, and Shiv Sena (UBT) nine.

The parties registered with the SEC bagged four seats, while 28 seats of municipal presidents went to unrecognised registered parties. Five seats were won by Independents, the poll body said.

Maharashtra stands firmly with development: PM Modi

Earlier in the day, PM Modi thanked the people of Maharashtra for supporting the BJP and the Mahayuti coalition led by it in the local bodies elections, asserting that it reflected their trust in people-centric development.

"Maharashtra stands firmly with development! Grateful to the people of Maharashtra for blessing the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections," he said in a post on X.

"This reflects trust in our vision of people-centric development. We remain committed to working with renewed energy to fulfil the aspirations of every citizen across the state," PM Modi said.

Amit Shah congratulates voters of Maharashtra

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the people of Maharashtra. Taking to X, Shah said, "Thanks to the people of the state for giving overwhelming support to the Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad elections."

"This victory is the people's blessings on the vision of the welfare of every section under the central and state governments of the NDA led by Modi ji. On this victory, I extend my best wishes to Chief Minister Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji, Deputy Chief Minister Shri @mieknathshinde ji, Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks ji, and all the workers of the NDA," he further added.

Fadnavis calls Mahayuti’s success a team effort by BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday called the Mahayuti’s success in the municipal council and nagar panchayat polls a team effort by the BJP organisation and the government, asserting that they will do even better in the upcoming civic corporation elections.



“It is a team effort -- organisation and government.We fought the polls on the development plank. I led the campaign on a positive development agenda, and never did I even once criticise any political leader or party,” he said.



Fadnavis said he sought votes on the development agenda, their work so far and their blueprint for the future. “For the first time, I asked for 100 per cent positive votes, and people gave us 100 per cent positive votes,” he said.

Ajit Pawar thanks voters for reposing faith in NCP

Prior to this, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar on Sunday thanked voters for reposing their faith in the party and its candidates in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, describing the mandate as a moment of pride and responsibility.

Counting of votes for the elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began at 10 am on Sunday.

