Mahayuti heads for victory in local body polls, PM Modi says Maharashtra stands firmly with development Maharashtra municipal elections: PM Modi expressed gratefulness to the people of Maharashtra for blessing the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections. He said the victory reflects trust in the vision of people-centric development.

As the BJP is leading in 129 Maharashtra municipal councils in massive victory for the Mahayuti in local body polls, PM Modi on Sunday said Maharashtra stands firmly with development and expressed gratefulness to the people of Maharashtra for blessing the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections. He said the victory reflects trust in the vision of people-centric development.

We remain committed to working with renewed energy: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi said on X, "Maharashtra stands firmly with development! Grateful to the people of Maharashtra for blessing the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections. This reflects trust in our vision of people-centric development. We remain committed to working with renewed energy to fulfil the aspirations of every citizen across the state. I laud the BJP and Mahayuti Karyakartas for their hardwork at the grassroots."

Amit Shah congratulates voters of Maharashtra

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the people of Maharashtra. Taking to X, Shah said, "Thanks to the people of the state for giving overwhelming support to the Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad elections."

"This victory is the people's blessings on the vision of the welfare of every section under the central and state governments of the NDA led by Modi ji. On this victory, I extend my best wishes to Chief Minister Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji, Deputy Chief Minister Shri @mieknathshinde ji, Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks ji, and all the workers of the NDA," he further added.

Ajit Pawar thanks voters for reposing faith in NCP

Prior to this, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar on Sunday thanked voters for reposing their faith in the party and its candidates in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, describing the mandate as a moment of pride and responsibility.

In a statement, Pawar said the elections were not merely about victory but an affirmation of public trust, development-oriented governance and politics that prioritises people’s welfare.

Counting of votes for the elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began at 10 am on Sunday. Trends showed the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP and Shinde's Shiv Sena, ahead comfortably.

“The love, blessings and support extended by voters are the real source of energy for our work. This verdict is a validation of the direction of development we have taken and the faith people have shown in our capable and performance-driven candidates,” he said.

Pawar said the mandate reflected the strengthening of democracy through active public participation and underlined the importance of transparent and accountable governance at the grassroots level.

He said the NCP would work with renewed vigour to ensure development, transparency, good governance and people-centric politics in the local bodies where it has secured a mandate. “The trust shown by the people will be honoured. We will continue to work relentlessly for public welfare and inclusive development,” Pawar said.

Maharashtra local body polls: Opposition alleges 'money power', 'fixed' EVMs for Mahayuti win