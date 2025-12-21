Maharashtra local body polls: Opposition alleges 'money power', 'fixed' EVMs for Mahayuti win Counting of votes for elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats held in two phases started at 10 am today.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance secured a clear win in the Maharashtra local body elections, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party. Results have been declared for 288 Nagar Parishad and Panchayat seats across the state, of which the BJP won 129. The opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have accepted defeat, alleging that the Election Commission "facilitated" the victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Counting of votes for the elections to the posts of presidents and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, held in two phases, began at 10 am.

Congress targets the Election Commission

In the multi-dimensional contests, Mahayuti allies- the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP- contested against each other in some places. There were alliances as well as "friendly fights" among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents- the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress.

The Congress took aim at the State Election Commission after the BJP and Shiv Sena registered victories across Maharashtra.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal congratulated party candidates who won municipal president and councillor posts, but in a sharp remark, he also "congratulated" the poll body for allegedly "assisting" the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the elections.

Sanjay Raut blames fixed EVMs for Mahayuti win

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that the Mahayuti's success was due to EVM manipulation and said the Opposition was overwhelmed by a "hailstorm" of money during the polls.

Talking to reporters, Raut said, "If you see Vidhan Sabha numbers of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP, and now in the civic body polls, they are the same. The machines (fixed) that were used during Vidhan Sabha are the same. Setting (of the machines) is the same and (the way) money used (during the polls) is also the same."

"The BJP has set the machines in the same way as it happened in the assembly polls. They should have at least changed the number of seats they won," he added.

Raut alleged that the elections were marked by a hailstorm of money, which, he said, no one could withstand. He claimed that around Rs 150 crore was spent on municipal council polls whose combined budgets are barely Rs 30 crore.

He further said that chartered flights and helicopters, which were never used earlier for civic body elections, were deployed this time. According to him, the real contest was among the ruling parties themselves, not with the Opposition.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said horse-trading began immediately after the counting of votes. He said the president of the municipal council of Srivardhan, who won on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket, is being lured by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

This is the victory of "terror of power", he further claimed.

Ambadas Danve attributes Mahayuti's win to money and muscle power

His party colleague Ambadas Danve attributed Mahayuti's win to "money and muscle power". "The Mahayuti has bagged a larger number of seats as compared to constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, thanks to the muscle and money power deployed by the ruling parties," Danve told news agency PTI in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He emphasised that the poll outcome won't impact the upcoming elections to 29 municipal corporations, scheduled for next month.

"The voter base for civic bodies is vast, and issues are also different. Urban electors think differently, he added.

Danve said the prospect of alliances for the upcoming elections will depend on local leadership. "I would like to recall that Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had joined hands with Congress (at some places in recently held local body polls)", he said.

