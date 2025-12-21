On SIR, PM Modi says Congress indulging in 'anti-national activities', Kharge reacts Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress for indulging in 'anti-national activities' for its opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The Congress chief hit back, stating that the BJP is 'blaming them' after failing.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), targeting the party for indulging in 'anti-national' activities and helping illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam.

Modi addressed a gathering after unveiling a Rs 10,601-crore fertiliser plant at Namrup in Assam's Dibrugarh district. During his address, Modi accused the grand old party of opposing the SIR due to its only aim of grabbing power.

"The Congress is indulging in anti-national activities. They want illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam's forests and land. They only want to strengthen their vote bank, and don't care about the people," he claimed.

'Congress opposes whatever good I do': Modi says

Meanwhile, the PM hit out at the opposition party, stating that it always opposes to 'whatever good' the ruling party does. "The Congress is opposing the revision of voter lists as it wants to grab power. They oppose whatever good I try to do. The BJP government will always work to protect the identity, land, pride and existence of Assamese people," Modi asserted.

"Assam must be safeguarded from the poison of Congress' appeasement and vote-bank politics. I assure you all that BJP will stand like a shield to protect Assam's identity and honour," he told thousands of people ahead of the assembly polls."

Kharge hits back

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hit back at the PM, stating that the BJP is a 'destroyer'. "How can he blame the Opposition parties?" Kharge said.

"This government is there in the Centre, and in Assam also, his own government, that is called the double-engine government. If they fail to protect, how can he blame the Opposition parties? Are we ruling there?" he added.

"When he fails, everything he puts on opposition, and I condemn such a statement. They are destroyers, we are not destroyers, and we are not defending anybody. In the interest of the country, whatever good we will do, but not supporting terrorists or infiltrators or others. He is blaming just because he failed to protect, prevent them," Kharge said.