NSA Ajit Doval attends state funeral of powerful Vietnamese leader Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi

Hanoi: India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday took part in the funeral proceedings of Nguyen Phu Trong, the late General Secretary of Vietnam's powerful Communist Party, in an event attended by thousands of mourners and world leaders. Trong, who dominated Vietnamese politics since 2011, died last week at the age of 80 following months of ill-health.

The General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party is seen as the most powerful politician in Vietnam. Trong was responsible for a sweeping anti-corruption campaign known as the “blazing furnace” that singed both business and political elites. His death marked the beginning of a succession struggle within the party.

Trong's coffin was draped in the red and yellow of Vietnam's flag and it was laid beneath his smiling portrait and dozens of medals at the National Funeral House in Hanoi on Thursday. All flags in the southeast Asian nation flew at half mast during the two days of national mourning, while all sports and entertainment were suspended. He will be buried at Mai Dich cemetery later today.

NSA Doval pays tribute to Nguyen Phu Trong

While attending the state funeral of Nguyen Phu Trong, Doval extended India's condolences to Vietnam President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the general secretary's family. The NSA was accompanied by the Indian Ambassador to Vietnam during the event. He also expressed India’s solidarity with the people and leaders of Vietnam in this time of grief.

On Thursday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Embassy of Vietnam in New Delhi and paid tribute on behalf of the Government and people of India to Trong. After laying wreath, Singh expressed condolences to the Ambassador and recalled the contributions of the departed leader towards strengthening the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

During a meeting on Wednesday, Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh expressed his sincere gratitude to the Indian Government and people for their heartfelt affection for the deceased leader by sending a high-ranking official to Vietnam to attend the state funeral. "This demonstrates the affection of close friends, as well as the precious tradition between the two peoples of Vietnam and India," a statement from the Vietnam PMO read.

In response, Doval said Trong was a leader widely respected across the world, including India, and he expressed appreciation for his contributions to the strengthening of India-Vietnam relations in various positions. He said the Indian government treasures the comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam and hopes to further deepen the bilateral relations

Indian leaders, Parliament express condolences

Notably, this came after both Houses of the Indian Parliament on July 22 expressed their deepest condolences to the people and leadership of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on the passing away of Trong. The Parliament noted that apart from his wise leadership of Vietnam’s progress and development over decades, Trong contributed to India-Vietnam friendship and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

It also recalled Trong’s state visit to India in 2013 and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha remembered his meeting with the General Secretary in Hanoi in April 2022. On the same day, President Droupadi Murmu had communicated to President To Lam, on behalf of the Government and people of India, heartfelt condolences on the demise of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said he was saddened by the news of Trong's passing away and extended his deepest condolences and solidarity with the people and leadership of Vietnam in the hour of grief. Other world leaders like US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin had also paid their respects.

Doval was accompanied by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo; Wang Huning, the fourth-ranked leader in the Chinese Communist Party; former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga; Cuban National Assembly President Esteban Lazo Hernandez.

