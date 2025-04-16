Government weighs overhaul of wheelchair access rules at airports | Things to know The government is preparing to revise airport wheelchair access rules amid rising misuse, especially on long-haul international flights. Air India alone records over 1 lakh wheelchair requests monthly, with nearly 30% of passengers on some US-UK flights seeking assistance.

New Delhi: With wheelchair requests soaring across Indian airports, sometimes making up nearly a third of passengers on international flights, the government is preparing to revise guidelines to curb misuse and ensure those in genuine need are not left stranded. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is currently finalising a new framework, expected to be rolled out by the end of May, reported Hindustan Times. The move follows mounting concerns from airlines, passenger rights groups, and airport staff over the unsustainable spike in demand, particularly on routes to the US and UK.

Under the upcoming policy, free wheelchair services may be restricted to passengers aged 60 and above, while younger travellers could be required to submit a valid medical certificate. A nominal fee may also be introduced for those seeking assistance without qualifying under the revised criteria.

Aviation ministry officials confirmed that the DGCA is working with airlines to develop stricter eligibility norms. “We are looking at creating a paid tier for those who may not meet the age or medical criteria but still need help with long walks or mobility,” a senior official was quoted as saying.

Soaring demand, mixed motives

According to industry sources, Air India alone processes over 100,000 wheelchair requests every month across its domestic and international network. Demand peaks on long-haul routes to North America and the UK, where as many as 89 to 99 passengers per flight have asked for wheelchair assistance in recent weeks, amounting to nearly 30% of all passengers on board.

While many of these requests come from elderly or medically unfit travellers, airlines and airport staff say a large number of these are made by passengers who simply want to skip queues, avoid long walks, or fast-track their boarding process. “In some cases, passengers who arrived in wheelchairs were later seen walking unaided through the airport,” an Air India official told HT. “This puts unnecessary pressure on limited staff and equipment, and compromises assistance for those who genuinely need it,” the official said.

Logistical and safety risks

The massive surge in requests has raised operational and safety concerns for carriers. Airlines are billed heavily by service providers when demand surpasses contracted limits, and the shortage of trained staff further aggravates the issue. “There’s a real safety risk when a flight has more wheelchair-bound passengers than crew members can assist in an emergency,” said another airline executive. “We also risk delays during boarding and deboarding, affecting overall flight schedules,” they added.

Recent incidents

In January, Air India was fined Rs 30 lakh for failing to provide pre-booked wheelchair services, one of several recent incidents that have pushed regulators to act. On Wednesday, comedian Vir Das slammed the airline for failing to provide a wheelchair to his wife, who is recovering from a foot injury, despite pre-booking the service and paying Rs 50,000 per ticket for a Mumbai-Delhi flight.

Comfort vs need

Anecdotal evidence from airline staff suggests that up to half of the passengers requesting wheelchairs end up walking unaided once past immigration or security. The trend, driven partly by the desire to fast-track movement through busy airports, is depriving truly needy passengers of timely assistance. “It’s about empathy,” a former aviation official was quoted as saying by CNBC TV18. “If you are healthy and just using the system for convenience, you may be blocking access for someone who truly needs help boarding,” the official added.

Possible solutions

To address the issue, officials are weighing multiple interventions:

Age bar: Only those aged 60 and above would be automatically eligible for free wheelchair assistance. Medical proof: Younger passengers may need to present valid health documents to qualify. Paid assistance: A low-cost option may be introduced for those who don’t meet the criteria but require help. Better promotion of alternatives: Airports could scale up and publicise buggy services, especially for elderly passengers who don’t have a medical condition but still need help navigating long terminals. Capping requests per flight: Airlines may consider limiting the number of wheelchairs per flight to avoid overstretching resources.

Rights vs regulations

While airlines call for stricter guidelines, passenger rights groups have urged caution. “Comfort, safety, and dignity are non-negotiable,” Biji Eapen, president of the Airline Users Rights and Grievances Redressal Forum told HT. “The government must listen to passenger voices, not just airline concerns, while framing these new rules,” he said.

As discussions continue, the challenge lies in striking a balance between accessibility and accountability—ensuring that air travel remains inclusive, but not at the cost of genuine need.