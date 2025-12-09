India readies indigenous air defence weapon system to shield Delhi-NCR from enemy aerial threats India is moving ahead with plans to deploy an indigenous integrated air defence system to protect the Delhi NCR from aerial threats. The project marks a shift away from the US NASAMS system due to cost concerns.

New Delhi:

In a major strategic move, India is advancing plans to deploy a homegrown integrated air defence system to safeguard the Delhi National Capital Region from aerial threats such as missiles, drones and fast-moving enemy aircraft. The proposed Integrated Air Defence Weapon System will rely entirely on indigenous capabilities to secure the heart of the country, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Multi-layered defence architecture

The multilayered system will be built around indigenous air defence missiles, including the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile systems and Very Short Range Air Defence Systems, along with associated sensors and equipment. The integrated network is being designed to offer round the clock protection to the national capital region, sources said.

Project gains momentum after tensions

The Defence Ministry is processing the project at a time when Pakistan allegedly attempted to target India during Operation Sindoor in May this year. Sources said the decision reflects India’s sharpened focus on strengthening air defence preparedness following recent regional security developments.

US NASAMS deal dropped

Earlier, India had considered deploying the US made National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System II, which protects Washington DC and the White House. Negotiations between India and the US had progressed, but the Indian government decided not to move forward as the American system was priced very high, sources said. The shift to an indigenous solution is being seen as a major boost to Make in India defence initiatives.

IAF to guard vital installations

The Integrated Air Defence Weapon System will be tasked with protecting vital installations across the national capital region and will be operated by the Indian Air Force. The Defence Research and Development Organisation will work closely with production agencies to develop the complex networking and command and control framework required for such an advanced air defence system. "Systems are required for such a complicated air defence system," sources added.

