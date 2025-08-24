DRDO successfully conducts maiden flight tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System | Watch Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) is a multi-layered air defence system comprising all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles and a high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon(DEW).

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the maiden flight Tests of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha. The flight tests of the new air defence system came three-and-a-half months after Operation Sindoor.

The indigenous air defence system was flight-tested 12:30 hours off the coast of Odisha on Saturday.

IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system consisting of all indigenous quick reaction surface-to-air missiles, very short range air defence system (VSHORADS) missiles and a high power laser based directed energy weapons (DEW) system.

Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO, Armed forces on flight tests

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the developer of the platform, and the armed forces on the flight tests. In an X post, Singh said, "I congratulate the DRDO, Indian armed forces and the industry for successful development of IADWS. This unique flight test has established the multi-layered air-defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats," he said.

What air defence system does India use at present?

India's Air Defence Systems showcased their strength during 'Operation Sindoor', effectively intercepting multiple drones, missiles, micro-UAVs, and loitering munitions amid heightened tensions with Pakistan, establishing themselves as a reliable and globally significant defence capability.

S-400 air defence system

Akash Air defence system

SPYDER air defence system

Barak-8 MK-SAM

Igla-S

9K33 Osa AK

2K12 Kub

QRSAM

