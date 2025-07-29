DRDO successfully conducts back-to-back trials of 'PRALAY' missile: All you need to know According to DRDO, both missiles followed their intended trajectories with precision and struck the designated target points with pinpoint accuracy.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully conducting two consecutive flight trials of the 'PRALAY' missile on July 28 and 29 from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. These tests were part of the User Evaluation Trials aimed at validating both the maximum and minimum range capabilities of the missile system.

According to DRDO, both missiles followed their intended trajectories with precision and struck the designated target points with pinpoint accuracy. The performance during the trials met all test objectives, which confirmed the system's operational readiness and reliability, it added.

PRALAY Missile: What is it and how does it work?

The PRALAY is a Short-Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM) specifically designed for battlefield use. Developed by the DRDO, it has been tailored to meet the operational needs of the Indian Army and Air Force. The missile comes equipped with several advanced features.

Know its specifications

Range: PRALAY has a strike range of 150 to 500 km, making it suitable for targeting both tactical and strategic locations.

Payload: This missile can carry a conventional warhead weighing between 350 and 700 kilograms, allowing it to accurately strike key enemy targets such as command centres, logistic hubs and airbases.

Fuel and speed: It uses a solid-fuel rocket motor, enabling rapid launch capability. Additionally, with advanced navigation and avionics systems, it can adjust its trajectory mid-flight, making it extremely difficult to intercept.

Mobility: Mounted on a high-mobility vehicle with a twin-launcher setup, PRALAY can be swiftly deployed in sensitive border areas. It has been developed for conventional strikes under India's No First Use nuclear policy, which adds to its uniqueness. This means the missile can deliver a powerful response without the use of nuclear weapons.

