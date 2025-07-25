DRDO successfully test-fires drone-launched missile, advances indigenous defence manufacturing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, confirming the successful trial on Friday, hailed it as a major advancement in India’s defence strength. He congratulated DRDO and its industry partners, including Development-cum-Production Partners, MSMEs, and start-ups.

New Delhi:

In a major step forward for India’s defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted flight trials of the UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3. The test was carried out at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed the successful trial on Friday, stating, "This marks a significant boost to India’s defence capabilities. Congratulations to DRDO and our industry partners, including DcPPs, MSMEs, and start-ups, for this remarkable achievement."

The ULPGM-V3 system, designed to be launched from drones, represents a cutting-edge advancement in India's arsenal of precision-strike capabilities, aligning with the broader push for unmanned and smart warfare systems.

Technology transfer: 2,000+ agreements signed in 2024

Alongside successful weapon trials, DRDO is also leading India’s charge toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing. According to Dr Chandrika Kaushik, Director General (PC&SI), DRDO signed over 2,000 licensing agreements for technology transfer and issued more than 200 production licenses in 2024 alone.

Speaking at the CII Manufacturing Conclave East in Kolkata, Dr Kaushik emphasised the growing role of private industry through the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme, which offers up to ₹50 crore in funding per system, in addition to technical guidance from DRDO scientists.

Industrial ecosystem expands with MSMEs and start-ups

Over the last five years, DRDO has partnered with more than 130 industries, identifying them as development partners or production agencies, thus strengthening India’s indigenous defence ecosystem. These include small and medium enterprises, start-ups, and larger industrial houses.

Industry veteran Sudhanshu Mani, credited as the visionary behind the Vande Bharat Express, emphasised at the conclave the need for synchronising manufacturing with logistics. Meanwhile, Tata Steel’s Ashish Anupam noted that the eastern region is experiencing faster growth than the national average, signalling promising trends for the region’s defence production capabilities.

CII’s global push for Indian defence manufacturing

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) also spotlighted its Market Facilitation Services (MFS) initiative during the conclave, aimed at helping Indian manufacturers access global markets and improve export competitiveness, particularly in the defence sector.

Together, these developments underscore DRDO’s dual-track approach: developing cutting-edge defence technology while simultaneously building a robust, self-reliant industrial base to support production and innovation.