Janhvi Kapoor climbs around 3,550 steps via Alipiri route to seek Lord Balaji's blessings at Tirumala temple

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently displayed her deep devotion to Lord Balaji by undertaking the sacred pilgrimage to the temple in Tirupati like an ordinary devotee. She chose to walk up the hill through the Alipiri footpath route and offered prayers at the shrine.

Janhvi climbed nearly 3,550 steps along the Alipiri stairway route to reach the temple located atop the hill. During the darshan, the actress kept her look simple and elegant. She was seen dressed in traditional attire, following the temple's customs as she offered her prayers to Lord Balaji.

It must be noted that climbing the Tirumala hill to have darshan of Lord Balaji is considered a sacred tradition, with thousands of devotees making the journey barefoot. Janhvi Kapoor following the same path took many by surprise. Take a look at the video below:

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. She will be next seen in Telugu film Peddi opposite Ram Charan. The film is set to be released on April 30, 2026.

