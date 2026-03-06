Yami Gautam responds to viral 'like' linked to Kriti Sanon's acting award: 'It may have been clicked...'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has addressed the online chatter surrounding her recent social media activity. The Article 370 actress became the centre of attention after some internet users noticed that she had 'liked' an Instagram reel that appeared to criticise Kriti Sanon for winning an acting award for her performance in Tere Ishk Mein.

The post carrying Yami Gautam's 'like' quickly sparked debate on social media, with reactions pouring in from fans. Responding to this, Yami Gautam issued a clarification on her X handle (formerly Twitter) on Thursday night. Read on to know what she said.

Yami Gautam clarifies the viral 'like' linked to Kriti Sanon's acting award

In her X post, Yami Gautam clarified her accidental 'like' by saying that we get tagged in multiple things every day. She wrote, "It has come to my notice that I apparently ‘liked’ a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn’t true and was definitely not done consciously, if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally (sic)." Take a look below:

What did Yami Gautam say about PR tactics?

Yami Gautam also talked about cheap PR tactics, writing, "Never in my life have I resorted to cheap PR tactics. I have always focused on my work and moved on. In the world of clickbait, it’s tempting for even dignified social media portals to harp on this and turn it into coffee-table gossip. But I would hope they would consider that I have earned a better reputation than that (sic)."

Concluding her note, she wrote, "I have no PR team, have respectfully cleared my stance on entertainment award shows long ago, and remain focused on my work (sic)."

Yami Gautam's work front

On the professional front, Yami Gautam was last seen in the legal drama, Haq alongside Emraan Hashmi. She will be next seen in romantic drama film, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 opposite Avinash Tiwary in the lead role.

