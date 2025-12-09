Jasprit Bumrah creates history, becomes first Indian to achieve massive record during IND vs SA 1st T20I Jasprit Bumrah achieved a major record during the first T20I between India and South Africa in Cuttack. India had slammed 175/6 batting first in the series opener at the Barabati Stadium.

New Delhi:

India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah etched his name into the history books when he completed his 100 wickets in T20Is during the first match of the ongoing series between India and South Africa. Bumrah became the second Indian bowler to complete 100 wickets in T20Is and achieved a huge record en route to a century of wickets in T20Is.

With his first scalp of the match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Bumrah has now completed 100 wickets in all three formats of the game. He has now become the only Indian player to get to 100 wickets in all three formats.

Overall, Bumrah is the fifth bowler to get to a century of wickets in all three formats, joining the likes of Tim Southee (New Zealand), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan).

The Indian pace sensation has 234 wickets in 52 Tests and 149 wickets in 89 ODIs for India. He has now got to his 100th T20I wicket in 81 matches.

