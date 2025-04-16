WhatsApp account hacked? Find out how you can regain access easily Many users have reported that their WhatsApp accounts have been hacked to extort money from their contacts. If you have encountered this issue, here's how you can regain access to your WhatsApp account.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps worldwide, boasting over 3 billion users globally. Given its immense popularity, the platform has become a prime target for scammers who seek to compromise WhatsApp accounts through various methods. By hacking these accounts, they aim to steal personal information and photos, which they then use to commit fraud or threaten their victims. In India, numerous cases of WhatsApp account hacks have been reported. For instance, a recent article from The Hindu highlighted the story of a Group-I officer who woke up to a flurry of WhatsApp calls from friends and acquaintances, all asking if he needed money for some emergency.

It was then he realised that someone had hacked his account and was impersonating him to deceive others into sending money. He had to personally reach out to everyone and clarify that his phone had been compromised.

Many politicians have also fallen victim to WhatsApp account hacking. Last year, NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule's phone and WhatsApp account were hacked as well. If you suspect that your WhatsApp account has been compromised, there are several steps recommended by the Haryana police that can help you regain access to your account.

If you find that your WhatsApp account has been hacked, follow these steps to regain access:

Uninstall WhatsApp: Start by uninstalling the WhatsApp application from your device. Remove Your SIM Card: Take out the SIM card from your Android phone to prevent further unauthorized access. Connect to Wi-Fi: Connect your Android phone to a Wi-Fi network and then proceed to reinstall WhatsApp from the app store. Use a Keypad Phone: Insert the SIM card you just removed into a basic keypad phone (or a different device) that can receive calls and messages. Request Verification Code: Open WhatsApp on your Android phone and request a verification code. You'll need to consent to receive this code via a phone call. Receive and Enter the Code: After about 10 to 20 minutes, you will receive the verification code on your keypad phone. Enter this code on your Android device to verify your account. Restart Your Device: Once the code is accepted, restart your Android phone. You should now have regained access to your WhatsApp account.

By following these steps, you can successfully recover your account and enhance its security against future hacks.

