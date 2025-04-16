Waqf Amendment Act: Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging new law today - 10 key points The Centre notified the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, after it received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on April 5, following its passage in Parliament amid intense debates in both Houses.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court is set to hear a series of petitions today challenging the recently amended Waqf law, which governs the administration of Muslim charitable properties.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan will take up the matter at 2 pm.

Here are 10 key points: