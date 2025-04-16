'Concerned with damage done to environment': SC to Telangana govt on tree felling near Hyderabad university 'Concerned with damage done to environment': SC to Telangana govt on tree felling near Hyderabad.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday voiced concern over the clearing of a significant tree cover on land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad in Telangana. In scathing remarks, the apex court suggested that temporary prisons could be built on the site for the officers involved to "enjoy".

Additionally, the court directed the state’s wildlife warden to assess the situation and promptly implement necessary measures to protect wildlife impacted by the deforestation.

Surprised to see videos where animals are running for shelter, says Supreme Court, adding "We are concerned with the damage done to environment". It also slammed the Congress government in the state over the "tearing hurry" to chop down trees on the green patch near the university.