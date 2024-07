Updated on: July 26, 2024 18:36 IST

Olympics 2024: PR Shreejesh on the Road to Paris 2024 – Hockey Training Insights

The Indian Hockey Team is set to face New Zealand in their opening match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on July 27th. Ahead of this game, India TV had an exclusive conversation with hockey team goalkeeper PR Shreejesh. Don't miss the special interview!