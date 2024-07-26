Suzuki CEO unveils 'Bhoomi Amrut' brand logo and 'Power Plus' organic manure at farmers conclave

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Toshihiro Suzuki, Chief Executive Officer of Suzuki Motor Corporation.

In a significant move towards a circular economy, Toshihiro Suzuki, CEO of Suzuki Motor Corporation, unveiled the 'Bhoomi Amrut' brand logo and launched 'Power Plus,' a nutrient-rich liquid organic manure produced by the Banas Biogas Plant, during a farmers' conclave in Sanadar, Banaskantha district.

Collaborative efforts to establish biogas plants

The event marked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Suzuki Research & Development in India (SRDI), Toyohashi University of Technology scientists, and Banas Dairy. This partnership aims to establish five biogas plants in the Tharad region of North Gujarat. These plants will support rural mobility and employment through a lease model that provides biogas CNG-powered Maruti Suzuki Eeco minivans to villages, enhancing green and clean energy use.

Support and vision for clean fuel and organic manure

Banas Dairy Chairman Shri Shankarbhai Chaudhary expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and highlighted Banas Dairy's efforts under the Gobardhan project to provide clean fuel and organic manure. Based on the success of this pilot project, more biogas plants will be established across Banaskantha.

Pioneering waste-to-wealth initiatives

Suzuki Motor, in collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Banas Dairy, has been implementing waste-to-wealth concepts since 2019. A biogas plant in Dama village, sourcing cow dung from local villages, produces biogas and nutrient-rich organic manure, demonstrating a successful model of converting waste into valuable resources.

Ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability

Suzuki, Banas Dairy, and NDDB's collaboration has led to the phased commissioning of biogas plants with significant capacity, emphasizing their commitment to environmental sustainability and rural development. This partnership aims to transform waste into wealth while promoting green energy solutions.

About Suzuki Motor Corporation

Suzuki Motor Corporation is a global automotive leader committed to innovation and sustainability, with a strong presence in India through various initiatives and partnerships.

About Banas Dairy

Part of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Banas Dairy is dedicated to improving farmers' livelihoods and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

About National Dairy Development Board (NDDB)

The NDDB supports producer-owned organisations, strengthens farmer cooperatives, and advocating for favourable national policies.

Banaskantha chosen for BIO-CNG plants

Suzuki Motors, in collaboration with Banas Dairy, will establish five BIO-CNG plants in Banaskantha within the next year. Banaskantha was chosen due to Banas Dairy's successful BIO-CNG experiments over the past five years, setting a benchmark in the field.

Achievements in animal husbandry and milk production

Banas Dairy has already set new standards in animal husbandry and milk production, positioning itself as a leader in sustainable practices.

Also read | Gold prices plunge by Rs 5,000/10 gm after Budget announcement, check new rates here