Lady Gaga dazzles at Paris Olympics opening ceremony amid tight security | WATCH

Paris 2024 Olympics: Lady Gaga performs during the opening ceremony.

Renowned for her theatrical flair, Lady Gaga performed the classic French song "Mon truc en plumes," originally sung by Zizi Jeanmaire, in 1962. Her performance lived up to the hype, delighting fans who gathered to watch from nearby balconies and those present at the venue. The opening ceremony saw unprecedented security measures, with 45,000 police officers, gendarmes, and 10,000 soldiers deployed across Paris. Streets were blocked, metal security barriers were erected, and all bridges in Paris were closed to vehicles and pedestrians to create a secure perimeter along the Seine.

Sabotage attacks on French rail network

Friday's events were marred by widespread sabotage on France's high-speed rail network, causing significant travel disruptions. Fires were reported near tracks on the Atlantique, Nord, and Est lines, delaying or halting trains, including those carrying Olympic athletes. French officials have condemned these as criminal acts, and a national investigation has been launched.

Robbery incident involving Brazilian soccer legend

Brazilian soccer legend Zico, in Paris for the Olympics, reported a robbery in which a bag containing valuables was stolen from his vehicle. Paris prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident.

Security briefing ahead of the ceremony

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin held a security briefing just hours before the ceremony, confirming that all security measures were in place and no specific issues had been reported. An extensive anti-terrorism perimeter was enforced along the riverbanks to ensure the safety of attendees.

Foiled plots and security checks

French authorities have thwarted several plots to disrupt the Olympics, including the arrest of a Russian man suspected of planning to destabilize the Games. Additionally, around 1,000 people suspected of foreign interference have been barred from attending the Olympics following rigorous background checks.

