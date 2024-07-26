'ASEAN is cornerstone of India's Act East policy, Indo-Pacific vision': Jaishankar at high-level meet in Laos

Follow us on Image Source : S JAISHANKAR (X) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Laos.

Vientiane: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday made his remarks at the opening session of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' meeting, where he referred to the bloc as the "cornerstone" of India's Act East policy and Indo-Pacific vision. He also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12-point plan for ASEAN and East Asia Cooperation platform.

"The priority that India attaches to ASEAN and EAS platforms is evident from Prime Minister Modi visiting Jakarta last year on the very eve of our own G20 Summit. He had announced a 12-point plan that has been largely acted upon. For India, ASEAN is the cornerstone of its Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific vision that was thereafter built on it," said Jaishankar in his remarks.

"For us, political, economic and security cooperation with ASEAN is of the utmost priority. So too are people-to-people linkages, that we are constantly seeking to expand. It is encouraging to note that our partnership acquires ever more dimensions with each passing year. While our achievements are substantial, our ambitions must always remain high," he added.

Jaishankar also congratulated Laos for the chairmanship of ASEAN and extended his appreciation to all members for strengthening ASEAN-India relations through substantive and tangible cooperation identified under the ASEAN-India Plan of Action. His visit to Laos is of particular significance as this year marks a decade of India's Act East Policy, which was announced by Prime Minister Modi at the 9th East Asia Summit in 2014.

"Digital, defence, maritime, connectivity, security, health & traditional medicine and cultural heritage preservation continue to be priority areas for India-ASEAN cooperation. Also spoke about the situation in Myanmar, keeping the Sea Lines of Communication open and free, Quad’s outlook on ASEAN & AOIP and the conflict in Gaza," he said on X.

He also held bilateral talks with several counterparts rom Brunei and New Zealand and discussed various aspects of bilateral collaboration, including education and agriculture technology. He also met Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and the two were seen sharing a laugh as they shook hands.

The Indo-Pacific region houses approximately 65% of the world's population and contributes to over 60% of the world GDP (gross domestic product). Naturally, a free and open Indo-Pacific region serves as a means of better economic growth and connectivity for many countries. However, China's rise has an economic, technological and military giant has resulted in a major power shift in the region. Over the years, China has ramped up its dominance in the Indo-Pacific region to broaden its influence by flexing economic or military might, most notably at the South China Sea. Furthermore, Beijing has advanced unlawful maritime claims, threaten maritime shipping lanes and destabilising territories.

Previously, the two leaders had met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting in Astana. During his meeting with Lavrov on July 3, Jaishankar raised "strong concern about Indian nationals" currently in the war zone in Russia.

On Thursday, Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit and mphasised the need to ensure "full respect" for the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and past agreements to "stabilise" and "rebuild" bilateral ties with Beijing as he met Wang Yi for the second time within a month. They also agreed on the need to give strong guidance to complete the disengagement process following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in May 2020.

The Jaishankar-Wang talks came amid the dragging border row in eastern Ladakh that entered its fifth year in May. "Agreed on the need to give strong guidance to complete the disengagement process. Must ensure full respect for the LAC and past agreements. It is in our mutual interest to stabilise our ties. We should approach the immediate issues with a sense of purpose and urgency," Jaishankar added.

