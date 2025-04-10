Maharashtra: Fire breaks at Hotel Grand Sarovar in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar | Video Maharashtra fire: As per reports, the fire was caused by a short circuit, although the police and fire brigade teams are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

Maharashtra fire: A massive fire broke out at a hotel in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Thursday (April 10). The fire erupted in a six-story building. Currently, the fire brigade team is on the spot and trying to bring the blaze under control. As per the initial information received, the fire broke out at a hotel named Grand Sarovar.

So far, there have been no reports of any casualties and everyone was evacuated on time. According to the information received, the fire broke out at the hotel owned by Pradeep Jaiswal, an MLA from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction. It is being said that the fire was caused by a short circuit, although the police and fire brigade teams are currently investigating the incident.

According to Sambhajinagar Fire Department Chief Sampat Bhagat, "The fire has been completely brought under control. After the fire broke out, four people were trapped inside the hotel, but fire personnel managed to rescue them safely in time. The situation is now fully under control. As per the initial information, the cause of the fire could be a short circuit, but a conclusion will only be reached after a thorough investigation."

The kitchen area and the front area of the hotel were the most affected by the fire.