Horoscope Today, July 24: Pisces to start own business; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, July 24, 2024: Today is the Udaya Tithi Tritiya of Shravan Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 7:31 am today, after which Chaturthi Tithi will start. Today afternoon at 11:10 am there will be Saubhagya Yoga, after that Shobhan Yoga will start. Also, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 6:15 pm today. Apart from this, today is Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of July 24, 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today your day will be full of happiness. The result of any competitive exam will come in your favour. People associated with art, and media are likely to get new job opportunities. You will get respect for your work in the office. A new project will be given to you, you will complete it in the best way which will prove beneficial for you in the future. Your income will increase. Your family atmosphere will be pleasant. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates. Avoid getting into a fight with anyone in the workplace today. Take special care of your health today.

Taurus

Today is going to be a lucky day for you. You will start something new in your business. You will get tremendous success. Your influence will increase in society. During this time, you will meet new people. You will get to learn something new. You will get opportunities to earn money through many means. During this time, avoid overconfidence. Today you will have a good time with your family. Your financial condition will remain strong. There will be some family expenses. The atmosphere at home will be good. Do not ignore your health, pay attention to your diet.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today your family atmosphere will be pleasant. You will be happy to see mutual coordination. Your professional life will be great. The efforts made today will double the profit. You will find yourself financially strong. This is a great time for those who are associated with medicine. You will get some new achievements. You will plan to go to a favourite place with your loved one. During this time, you will also have some expenses. Today you should avoid getting angry, and use sweet language while talking to anyone. Do meditation to keep the mind calm.

Cancer

Today will be a favourable day for you. You will make new decisions to increase your business. There will be a good change in your financial condition. You can also go on a business trip. You will get mental peace along with pleasant experiences. Today you will spend the day in a happy atmosphere of the family. You will be alert at the workplace. Opponents can create a problem, so you need to be careful. Today you should avoid any kind of carelessness. Today you will get the full support of friends. The decision taken today will be very beneficial for you in the future.

Leo

Today will be a happy day for you. You will get immense possibilities in your career field, and some of your government work will be done. With the help of higher officials, you will benefit from the job. You will get a new direction. Your financial condition will improve. You will see a change in your lifestyle. You will get the support of your spouse in every work. You will spend more time with your family. You will get to hear some great news from your child. This can be about success in the field of education.

Virgo

Today is going to be a special day for you. You will get success in every work related to the business world. Students will be able to achieve success by performing well in the exam. You will have a good understanding with your spouse. You will feel happy. Today there is a need to be careful in property-related matters. Especially do the paperwork carefully. Success in business activities will bring big benefits to the economic sector. You can go on an adventure trip with your friends. Exercise for fitness.

Libra

Today will be a day full of joy. There will be some auspicious work in your family. The atmosphere of the house will be happy. Today you will spend some time listening to music. You will feel refreshed. Think well before joining a new job. Do not take any decision in haste. You will get to work on a big project in the office. Your financial condition will be good. You will make some plans for your home today. You will take advice from the doctor regarding the health of someone in the house. Children will focus on their studies.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. You will invest money in some business. You will start a new business plan. You will take your business forward. Your stuck money may come back. You will also do some charity work. You will distribute things needed by needy children. Today is a good day for women of this zodiac. Your child will have good fortune. You should exercise for good health. Married life is going to be great, your spouse will appreciate your feelings.

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. Your married life will be full of happiness. You will try to understand each other's feelings. You will spend more time with your children and family. Your performance at work will be good. You will get the support of your seniors. Today you will get a chance to visit your favourite place. You will learn a lot of new things. There are chances of salary increase in your job. Be cautious of your opponents at the workplace. Avoid your arrogance today. You will get a chance to join a big project.

Capricorn

Today will be a mixed day for you. You will get the support of your family. Problems in married life will end. You will have a lot of running around at the workplace today. There are chances of good profits in business. During this time, any kind of negligence can prove costly. Take special care while making transactions. You should spend some time with family and friends or take out some time for entertainment, you will feel good. The work that has been pending for a long time is expected to be completed. Your financial condition will remain strong. You will get the fruits of your hard work.

Aquarius

Today will bring better results for you. You will get the support of your seniors at your workplace. You will be successful in making your mark. You will be able to challenge your opponents with your hard work. You will be interested in new tasks. You will try to give your best. You will get more benefits than expected on the job. During this time, do not let laziness dominate you, also bring sweetness to your speech. There will be mutual love among family members. You will consult a doctor regarding the health of your spouse.

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. You will start your own business. You will be successful. Your financial side will be strong. Your relationships will improve. You will get financial benefits in business done in partnership. During this time, you will have to control your expenses. The atmosphere of your home and family will be good. Some auspicious work will be completed. Be a little cautious about your health. Avoid getting angry without reason. Do yoga for mental peace. New ideas will flow in your life. You may suddenly get monetary gains from somewhere.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)