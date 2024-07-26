Sensex rebounds 1,293 points, Nifty hits record high on value buying after 5 days of losses

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bombay Stock Exchange building.

Benchmark Sensex rebounded by 1,293 points, cutting short a five-day losing streak, while the Nifty shot up nearly 2% to a record high on Friday. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,292.92 points or 1.62%, to settle at 81,332.72, after soaring 1,387.38 points or 1.73%, during the day. The NSE Nifty surged 428.75 points or 1.76%, to close at an all-time high of 24,834.85.

Major gainers and losers

All Sensex shares except for Nestle closed in green. Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer, rising by over 4.51%. Other significant gainers included Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Infosys, JSW Steel, and Mahindra & Mahindra. Nestle was the only loser, closing 0.07% lower.

Global market trends

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong settled higher, while Tokyo ended lower. European markets were trading in positive territory, while US markets ended mostly lower on Thursday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.40% to USD 82.04 a barrel.

FII activity and recent trends

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,605.49 crore on Thursday. Despite a sharp fall in intra-day trade on Thursday, the BSE benchmark managed to recover some lost ground, settling 109.08 points or 0.14%, lower at 80,039.80. The NSE Nifty dipped 7.40 points or 0.03%, to 24,406.10. Over the past five days, the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,303.66 points or 1.60%, while the Nifty declined 394.75 points or 1.59%.

