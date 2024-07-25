What are the major symptoms of ear infections? Know how to remove ear wax at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how to remove ear wax at home.

During the rainy season, the risk of ear wax swelling increases due to itching, infection and water entering the ear. In such a situation, when you clean the ear or remove the wax, it can cause an ear infection. At the same time, some people often start cleaning inside the ear with sharp objects like keys, toothpicks, and matchsticks. These sharp objects can damage the eardrum. Which can cause problems in your ear. The wax deposited in the ear helps to protect our ears. If the wax has increased too much, then go to a doctor and get it removed or if you are removing it yourself, then take special care. Let us know whether the ears should be cleaned or not and if you are cleaning, then what things should not be used at all.

Why do ears have wax in them?

Whenever you clean your ears, you remove earwax, which you think is accumulated dirt. But this is earwax which protects the ears from getting dry. Let us tell you that this wax has antibacterial properties which clean the ears from the inside automatically. This wax protects the ears from many problems.

Ear wax acts as a filter to keep your ears protected. This wax protects your ears from dirt, dust etc. and prevents it from entering inside the ears. When you try to clean your ears, sometimes the risk of infection increases. Sometimes, as the infection increases, hearing may stop and the ear may get damaged from the inside.

Symptoms of an ear infection

Always having pain in ears

Ears often feel full

Sometimes you can't hear at all

Ringing in the ears even when there is no sound

Ears are always itchy

Strange smell from the ears

Should ears be cleaned?

According to doctors, one should never clean the ears by oneself. If there is a feeling of heaviness or stuffiness in the ears due to wax, then the ears can be cleaned at home as well. Sometimes due to an increase in wax and blockage, hearing becomes less. In such a situation, do not clean the ears by yourself at all.

How to clean ears

First of all, take a clean cotton cloth. Now put a few drops of baby oil in the ears and leave it like that for some time. Now try to remove the extra wax accumulated in the ears slowly with the cloth. Remember, never use any sharp things to clean your ears.

