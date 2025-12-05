'Always support peace': PM Modi, President Putin affirm resolution on Ukraine conflict During the talks, PM Modi said the welfare of nations lies in the 'path of peace', expressing confidence that Russia and Ukraine will resolve their differences through diplomacy. On his part, Putin said that Russia is working for a peaceful resolution.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that India supports peace and the Ukraine conflict, which has been going on since February 2022, should be resolved through peace and dialogue. The prime minister made the remark during his high-level meeting with the Russian president at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

During the talks, PM Modi said the welfare of nations lies in the 'path of peace', expressing confidence that Russia and Ukraine will resolve their differences through diplomacy. He said India and Russia together can lead the world towards that path.

"Since the Ukraine crisis began, we have been in constant discussion. From time to time, you too, as a true friend, have kept us informed about everything. I believe that trust is a great strength, and I have discussed this matter with you many times and also presented it before the world," PM Modi told Putin.

"In recent days, whenever I have spoken with leaders of the global community and discussed this issue in detail, I have always said that India is not neutral. India has a clear position, and that position is for peace. We support every effort toward peace," he added.

On his part, Putin said that Russia is working for a peaceful resolution.

Putin gets ceremonial welcome, pays tribute at Rajghat

Earlier in the day, Putin was accorded the ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt. President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Besides, he also visited the Rajghat where he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. "One of the founders of the modern India, the great philosopher and humanitarian, Mahatma Gandhi, contributed immensely to world peace. His ideas about freedom, goodness and humanity have not lost their relevance nowadays, either," he wrote in the vistor's book there.

ALSO READ - Putin receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, pays tribute at Rajghat | WATCH