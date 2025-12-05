Russian President Vladimir Putin accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan | WATCH President Murmu, PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar, Delhi LG Saxena and CDS General Chauhan were among the dignitaries who were present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where Russian President Vladimir Putin was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, a day after he arrived in New Delhi for his nearly 27-hour India visit. Several senior dignitaries and leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, were present there when the Russian leader was given a ceremonial welcome.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan were also among the dignitaries who were present during the event.

Putin will also visit the Rajghat soon, where he will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Putin's arrival in India and dinner with PM Modi

Putin had arrived at the Palam Air Force State in Delhi on Thursday evening, where he was received by PM Modi. The two leaders were seen sharing a hug and shaking hands before they left the airport in the same car. Later, Putin attended a dinner with PM Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

"Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people," PM Modi posted on X.

The prime minister also presented a copy of Bhagavad Gita in Russian to the 73-year-old leader. "Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world," he said.

Putin's India visit has assumed greater significance as it is taking place against the backdrop of rapid downturn in India-US relations. Notably, this is also the first visit of Putin since the beginning of the Ukraine war in February 2022.