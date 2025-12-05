Vladimir Putin's India visit: PM Modi gifts copy of Bhagavad Gita to Russian President Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin at Palam Airport around 7:30 pm. The two leaders shared a warm hug before travelling together in the same car to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. PM Modi had hosted a private dinner for President Putin at his residence.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gifted a copy of Bhagavad Gita to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the latter’s two-day India visit. The copy presented to President Putin has been written in Russian language.

"Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin.The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world," PM Modi posted on X.

Modi receives Putin at Palam Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin at Palam Airport around 7:30 pm. The two leaders shared a warm hug before travelling together in the same car to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. PM Modi had hosted a private dinner for President Putin at his residence.

"Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefited our people," PM Modi posted.

Putin’s itinerary for Friday, December 5

Putin will be having a packed schedule today with a plethora of meetings and visits at different places in Delhi.

At 11 am, Putin will get a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. At 11:30, he will visit Raj Ghat to lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial. Thereafter, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, where a bilateral meeting is likely to take place between two leaders.

At 1:50 pm, joint press statements will be released at Hyderabad House, where media will be apprised about key agreements and deals between the two countries.

At 3:40 pm, President Putin will participate in a business event, where he is likely to interact with key business leaders of India.

At 7 pm, Putin will meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

At 9 pm, he will depart for Russia.

