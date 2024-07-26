Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch opening ceremony live in India on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Opening ceremony will take place at the Seine River in Paris

The much-awaited Olympic Games are set to get underway today with a glittering opening ceremony along the Seine River. For the first time in history, the ceremony will not be conducted inside a stadium and the traditional parade of nations will take place along the river which flows through the heart of the French capital. Over 10000 Olympic athletes will travel on around 100 boats that will cruise through Seine passing through iconic destinations in Paris like Notre Dame, Pont des Arts, Pont Neuf and more.

The floating parade will start from the Austerlitz bridge beside the Jardin des Plantes and end at the Trocadéro where shows will take place. Overall, the opening ceremony is expected to last for more than three hours. For India, PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal are the flag-bearers and both of them, in their respective sport, will lead the Indian contingent for the first time.

For the unversed, Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medallist while Kamal is featuring in his fifth Olympics. A total of 112 athletes from India will compete in 69 different medal events across 16 different sporting disciplines. At the opening ceremony, Indian men will be dressed in kurta bandi sets while women will don matching sarees reflecting India's flag.

When will the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony start?

The 33rd edition of the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris will commence at 11 PM IST (7:30 PM CEST).

Where to Watch Paris Olympics 2024 Opening ceremony in India?

The opening ceremony and all the action at the Olympics in Paris will be live in India on Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD TV channels. Live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema for free.

Who are India's flag bearers?

PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal, competing in Badminton and table tennis respectively, are India's flag bearers at the opening ceremony.