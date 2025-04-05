Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah vows to eradicate 'laal aatank' by March 2026, urges Naxalites to surrender At the closing ceremony of the state government’s Bastar Pandum festival, Shah highlighted the government's resolve to eliminate Maoism by March 2026.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the government's commitment to eradicating 'laal aatank' Naxalism across the country by next March. Speaking at the ‘Bastar Pandum’ event in Dantewada, Shah made a direct appeal to Naxalites, urging them to lay down their arms and join the mainstream. He emphasised, "No one is happy when Naxalites are killed. I appeal to them to surrender and become part of the development journey."

Bastar moving towards a Naxal-free era

Shah highlighted that under the Modi government, Bastar is witnessing significant progress, moving towards being Naxal-free. He described this period as a "golden era of development" for the region, asserting that the government is determined to completely eliminate Naxalism. "Naxalites cannot halt the development of Bastar's tribal communities. They must become part of this progress," Shah added.

Formation of district construction committees

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh government has approved the formation of ‘District Construction Committees’ in the Naxal-affected districts of Sukma, Bijapur, and Narayanpur. The aim is to ensure transparency and accountability in developmental works in these areas. Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai emphasized that corruption at any level will not be tolerated, and ensuring the quality and transparency of development projects funded by public money will be the top priority.

According to officials, the General Administration Department has issued an order regarding the formation of these committees. They will be responsible for the effective implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of construction projects. The District Collector will serve as the chairperson of each committee, with the district’s Superintendent of Police, CEO of the Zila Panchayat, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department, District Treasury Officer, and the concerned district-level officers as members.

The initiatives reflect a dual approach by the government: targeting the roots of Naxalism through development and security measures while fostering a transparent and accountable governance model in the region.