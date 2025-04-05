Justice Yashwant Varma takes oath as Allahabad High Court judge amid cash row controversy Justice Yashwant Varma's recent transfer from the Delhi High Court to Allahabad has faced criticism, especially after a Public Interest Litigation was filed before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Yashwant Varma was sworn in as a judge of the Allahabad High Court on Saturday under unusual and contentious circumstances. Departing from the tradition of public ceremonies, Justice Varma took his oath in a private event, a decision that has drawn significant attention. This development comes amidst an ongoing investigation into allegations of semi-burnt sacks of cash being recovered from his residence just weeks ago.

According to sources within the court, despite his formal induction, Justice Varma has not been assigned any judicial or administrative responsibilities. His recent transfer from the Delhi High Court to Allahabad has faced criticism, especially after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. The PIL urged that his swearing-in be postponed until the ongoing inquiry into the cash seizure was completed.

The controversy has sparked outrage within the legal community. The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has openly criticized the Collegium's decision, expressing their discontent in a strongly worded letter to the Chief Justice and other judges. The association condemned the appointment, stating, "We aren't a trash bin," and called for greater transparency and accountability in judicial appointments.

Justice Varma's future role in the Allahabad High Court remains uncertain as the inquiry progresses. Legal experts and observers are closely monitoring the situation, which has raised broader questions about judicial integrity and the processes governing appointments in India's judiciary. According to the official website of the Allahabad High Court, the judge graduated in Law from Rewa University in 1992 and enrolled as an Advocate on August 8 of the same year.

Yashwant Varma served as special counsel for Allahabad HC from 2006 until his elevation

Over the years, he primarily practiced on the Civil side, handling a diverse range of cases related to Constitutional law, Industrial Disputes, Corporate matters, Taxation, Environmental issues, and allied branches of law. He served as the special counsel for the Allahabad High Court from 2006 until his elevation.