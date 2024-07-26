Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 26, 2024

In Kargil, PM Narendra Modi warns Pakistan, says, "sponsors of terrorism will be given a befitting reply"

In Rajya Sabha, Congress demands legal MSP guarantee for farmers, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan non-committal, says, Centre waiting for committee's report

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Delhi to meet top BJP leaders, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav takes dig at UP BJP rift

