Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan's silver medals highlight India's excellent start to the campaign

The Indian contingent kicked off its campaign at the Asian Games 2026. India made a strong start to the event, ending the first day with two silver medal victories and several medals assured in the future as well. The contingent put forth a host of dominant performances on the first day.

As for the medal victories, India secured two silver medals on the first day, both in shooting. Two medals were also confirmed in mixed martial arts and women’s cricket as well. Furthermore, the men’s and women’s hockey teams both began their campaigns with victories as well.

Furthermore, there was some disappointment as Quimcy D’Souza came glaringly close to a historic bronze medal victory in teqball. However, the highlight of the day was India’s performance in the air rifle event. The trio of Sonam Maskar, Elavenil Valarivan and debutant Vidarsa Vinod clinched a silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle team event.

Additionally, Elavenil Valarivan then clinched a silver medal in the singles 10m air rifle event as she finished with 252.4 points, just 0.6 behind Japan’s Hinata Taichi.

Suchika Tariyal assured a medal in MMA

Furthermore, it was Suchika Tariyal who scripted history and secured India’s first-ever medal in MMA. Defeating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0, Tariyal reached the 60kg semi-finals. She is scheduled to play her semi-final clash on September 21. As for India’s other MMA participant, Varun Sanyal was ruled out due to being declared medically unfit.

Positive start in badminton

Badminton was another sport where India excelled on the first day. PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma registered victories and swept Kazakhstan 3-0 in the women’s badminton team event. The side will next take on Japan in the quarter-final.

India to compete in gold medal clash in cricket

Furthermore, defeating Bangladesh women in the semi-final, India women assured a silver medal victory as they made their way into the summit clash of the event. For the gold medal match, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be taking on Sri Lanka. The two sides will meet on September 22 and it could be interesting to see who comes out on top.

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