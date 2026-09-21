Suchika Tariyal makes history, wins India's first-ever Women's MMA bronze at Asian Games 2026

Indian mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete Suchika Tariyal made history on Monday by securing the country's first-ever medal in the discipline at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. Tariyal won the bronze medal in the women's traditional 60kg MMA event after losing 0-2 to Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo in the extra round of their semifinal.

The bronze took India's medal tally to four at the continental showpiece, with three silvers coming from the shooting range.

The story is being updated.

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