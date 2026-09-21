Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Other
  4. Suchika Tariyal makes history, wins India's first-ever Women's MMA bronze at Asian Games 2026

Suchika Tariyal makes history, wins India's first-ever Women's MMA bronze at Asian Games 2026

Written By: India TV Sports Desk
Published: ,Updated:

The bronze took India's medal tally to four at the continental showpiece, with three silvers coming from the shooting range. Suchika Tariyal had defeated Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarterfinal to enter the last four and assure herself of a medal.

Suchika Tariyal
Suchika Tariyal Image Source : Instagram/suchika_tariyal

Indian mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete Suchika Tariyal made history on Monday by securing the country's first-ever medal in the discipline at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. Tariyal won the bronze medal in the women's traditional 60kg MMA event after losing 0-2 to Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo in the extra round of their semifinal. 

The bronze took India's medal tally to four at the continental showpiece, with three silvers coming from the shooting range. 

The story is being updated.

Also Read 

Varun Sanyal declared medically unfit to compete in Asian Games 2026 after attempting weight cut

Elavenil Valarivan opens up after silver medal victory in air rifle event at Asian Games 2026

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section
Asian Games 2026 Martial Arts
Advertisement
Advertisement

More From Sports

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\