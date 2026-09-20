Elavenil Valarivan opens up after silver medal victory in air rifle event at Asian Games 2026

The Indian contingent opened its account at the Asian Games 2026. India clinched silver at the women's 10m air rifle team event as the trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod finished second to bring home the country’s first medal at the event.

Furthermore, apart from winning the silver medal in the team event, Elavenil Valarivan also won the silver medal in the solo air rifle event as well. She missed out on the gold medal, but despite her loss, Valarivan walked out with a smile and remained optimistic.

Speaking on her performance, Elavenil took centre stage and talked about how she got relaxed in the latter stages of the event, which saw her miss out on the gold medal.

"I did get a bit relaxed. I think I really need to work on my finals some more. I knew that I was in the top three. Although I was coming back to focusing on my process and my technique, I did get a bit relaxed. Once the medal was assured, the pressure was released. It was more about me getting a little easy on my process," Elavenil Valarivan told PTI.

Valarivan opened up on the team effort that went into the medal victory

Furthermore, she talked about how her victory was a team effort, thanking her coaches for their support and guidance, and how the entire team helped each other as they also clinched a medal in the team event as well. She also opened up about the upcoming world championship and how she is looking to rest and recover first before starting to focus on the championship.

“I think it is more about the team's combined effort, how each of us have been helping each other throughout the training sessions and being our absolute best. That is the goal that I would start working on once I get to recover and rejuvenate myself and get a hang of this," she said.

“Of course, we all wished each other the best. We just said that whatever is our best, we would like to do our best and wait for whatever happens,” she added.

With inputs from PTI

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