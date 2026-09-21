Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Patil add to India's medal tally, clinch silver and bronze in Asian Games 2026

The Indian contingent performed brilliantly once more in the early stages of the Asian Games 2026, on day 2. After finishing the first day with two medals, India has added four more halfway through the second day. After winning two silvers in shooting on the first day, India won a bronze medal in MMA as Suchika Tariyal scripted history.

Furthermore, the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane combined for a silver medal victory in the men’s 10m air rifle team event. With four medals secured, the duo of Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon also clinched medals in the men’s 10m air rifle individual final as well.

While Himanshu Dhillon secured a silver medal, Rudrankksh won the bronze medal and took India’s medal tally at the Asian Games to six. It was China’s Sheng Lihao who won the gold medal in a final that was very closely contested.

It is interesting to note that Patil began the final on the front foot, getting an early lead with 52.8 in the first series. He extended his advantage to 53.2 in the second series as well. As for Dhillon, he was in the fray throughout the event, maintaining a steady pace.

After 16 shots, it was Sheng who took the lead with 168.8 points, whereas the Indian duo of Patil and Dhillon were tied at 168.6 points. Furthermore, after 20 shots, Sheng extended his lead further by one point, whereas Patil stayed in second with 210.6 and Himanshu in third with 210.

Rudrankksh Patil faced elimination after 22 shots

It is interesting to note that Rudrankksh Patil finished with 230.9 points, as he was eliminated after 22 shots. He was just 0.1 points behind his compatriot as he settled for the bronze medal. Himanshu moved forward and took on China’s Sheng in the two-shot duel for first place.

In the end, Sheng finished in first place with 233 points, as he claimed the gold medal. Furthermore, Himanshu Patil ended up in second with 231 points to his name despite both shooters recording 10.6 on their last shots.

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Suchika Tariyal makes history, wins India's first-ever Women's MMA bronze at Asian Games 2026