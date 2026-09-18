'Murder of democracy': Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee lambast BJP over arrest of Congress' Nandigram candidate

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal's former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday sharply criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Congress' Nandigram candidate's arrest, describing it as a "political vendetta and a murder of democracy".

In a post on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi, Rahul said the incident shows the saffron party has no faith in the electoral system, but asserted that his party will not bow down and continue fighting the BJP at all levels.

"The BJP has no faith in free and fair elections," the former Congress president said. "That is why it seeks to cling to power through “vote theft”, “government theft” and “party theft”. They do not want to contest elections; they want to eliminate the electoral contest altogether."

Mamata, on the other hand, said the timing of his arrest raises questions, alleging the BJP and the "Election Agency" are killing the democracy in India with each passing day.

"Minutes after we extended our support to the Congress candidate for the bypoll in Nandigram, the Congress candidate Milan Pradhan was arrested. The timing raises serious questions and is the usual BJP formula: dig out an old case. But why now? Just after we announced support to the Congress! The BJP’s politics of vendetta and atrocities show a clear pattern," she said.