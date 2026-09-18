Mamata Banerjee's faction moves Supreme Court over EC's order to freeze TMC's name, symbol

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's faction on Friday moved to the Supreme Court against Election Commission of India's order to freeze Trinamool Congress' name and symbol ahead of the byelection in Nandigram slated for October 6.

The two factions, one led by Mamata and the other by Ritabrata Banerjee, have claimed the TMC's traditional 'flowers and grass' symbol amid the feud between them. However, the poll body has barred the two factions from using it.

It has allotted a 'football player' symbol to Mamata faction and named it 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress', while the rival faction has received the 'envelope' symbol and the 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' as its name.

Mamata, who has been a three-time chief minister and a former Railway minister, has targeted the poll body over its decision and called it a 'black day' in India's democratic history. She has vowed to continue her fight and reclaim TMC'soriginal identity and the 'flowers-and-grass' symbol via democratic and legal means.

She has also said that Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal have extended their support to her faction.

"A mother understands the pain of losing a child, and a child understands the pain of losing a mother. Those who have not built this organisation through struggle cannot understand that emotional bond," Mamata said at a media briefing in Kolkata earlier in the day.

"I cannot leave the All India Trinamool Congress. It is a party I founded and built through 29 years of struggle, sacrifice and political battles. As long as I am alive, this party will remain part of me, and it will remain with our workers," she said.

However, the rebel group has welcomed the poll body's move and said it would abide by the interim arrangement.

"We accept the EC's order. Obviously, we wanted the twin-flower-on-grass symbol. But the poll panel, for the time being, has given an interim order. We are confident that when it gives the final verdict, we will get the official and original name and symbol of the party," rebel camp MLA Akhruzzaman Ansari said on Thursday.

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