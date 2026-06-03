BGMI redeem codes valid till July 9: Claim Free Mystic Artificer SLR and exclusive rewards

New Delhi:

BGMI, a popular battle royale game, has just rolled out its 4.4 update, and KRAFTON India is not slowing down. They have dropped a fresh batch of redeem codes loaded with exclusive rewards, and honestly, the spotlight’s on the Mystic Artificer SLR, a slick new weapon skin for folks who love long-range fights and unique cosmetics.

Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.

BGMI redeem codes

KTZCZX5RENKF5XU9 KTZDZB6TPHPS6N5W KTZEZ83F9HG3DK89 KTZFZ6F8TMD6GU7W KTZGZQD6N6MEAM87 KTZHZVH6N45BHAUC KTZIZCW4XDM378BS KTZJZQN6M9FHQDKG KTZKZJSHXK96BKPV KTZLZCGVFCJU68RH KTZMZ8GG3H947HT3 KTZNZP3CNUMDKQFB KTZOZXXGASHT3Q6H KTZPZUMQ9RVASQ75 KTZQZBQNJS5975TP KTZRZMV56T8TGVVM KTZVZEGEB5RMPQRH KTZTZWN8ADB5EFFQ KTZUZR5U6QAWM9KX KTZBAZN8EVBU89FB KTZBBZJSEAVAJJBH KTZBCZG9GUAVUKGV KTZBDZDJ36U48AXC KTZBEZ7XBCGMQUWD KTZBFZA953PASVPD KTZBGZ7UQDWGVTN5 KTZBHZF9V4AV78JR KTZBIZSDHUCHFU3N KTZBJZ3WWGNSPHNV KTZBKZNHBATGBWWJ KTZBLZGGU6NKHN69 KTZBMZJQVU43QCCG KTZBNZVWBQJSXDMU KTZBOZGH3JNNBJKD KTZBPZ8W6HU68JA6 KTZBQZD3UNBDDAMX KTZBRZ7RRADHP3TG KTZBVZ9M886TE8DE KTZBTZ9R3CRH6DUS KTZBUZNNWPRJSJ9H KTZCAZAWNGMFR8RW KTZCBZ9NEXVNEUX4 KTZCCZJEWUFD8V7D KTZCDZVDTVB7SHTM KTZCEZC3WA7HW9DX KTZCFZEBXNP5RG67 KTZCGZXU5WU59MJT KTZCHZ8BVRJ9EB88 KTZCIZVDS7JS3RS6

This skin gives the classic SLR marksman rifle a fantasy vibe that fits right in with the Mystic Artificer collection. If you are after high damage and pinpoint accuracy at medium to long range, SLR’s always been a solid pick in BGMI. Now, with the new skin, your rifle gets that extra premium look, making sure you stand out every time you take aim.

These codes are not sticking around forever. KRAFTON says they will be valid until July 9, 2026, and you can grab them straight from BGMI’s official social media channels. Inside each code, you’ll find goodies like weapon skins, outfits, crates, collectibles, and all sorts of in-game treats.

Want to claim your rewards? Just follow these steps:

Head to the BGMI redemption website.

Enter your Character ID, along with the code.

Solve the captcha, hit submit, then wait for the confirmation message.

Your rewards will show up in your in-game mail.

A few key things to remember

Codes only work for the first 10 people who redeem them, so it’s all about being quick. It’s a one-per-day deal for each account, and guest accounts can’t redeem codes at all. Make sure to claim your mail rewards within 30 days, because after that, they’re gone. Expired codes just give you an error message, so grab them while you can.

KRAFTON continues reward push after BGMI 4.4 update

The BGMI 4.4 update brought in new events and fresh gameplay, keeping everyone dialled in. With these new redeem codes, KRAFTON’s giving players even more reasons to log in daily and chase rare items like the Mystic Artificer SLR. If you want that skin, do not wait — those codes run out fast.