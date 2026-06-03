June 3, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. BGMI redeem codes valid till July 9: Claim Free Mystic Artificer SLR and exclusive rewards

BGMI redeem codes valid till July 9: Claim Free Mystic Artificer SLR and exclusive rewards

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

KRAFTON India has released a fresh batch of BGMI redeem codes following the rollout of the BGMI 4.4 update. Players can now unlock exclusive in-game rewards, including the highly anticipated Mystic Artificer - SLR weapon skin.

BGMI
BGMI Image Source : BGMI
New Delhi:

BGMI, a popular battle royale game, has just rolled out its 4.4 update, and KRAFTON India is not slowing down. They have dropped a fresh batch of redeem codes loaded with exclusive rewards, and honestly, the spotlight’s on the Mystic Artificer SLR, a slick new weapon skin for folks who love long-range fights and unique cosmetics.

Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.

BGMI redeem codes

  1. KTZCZX5RENKF5XU9
  2. KTZDZB6TPHPS6N5W
  3. KTZEZ83F9HG3DK89
  4. KTZFZ6F8TMD6GU7W
  5. KTZGZQD6N6MEAM87
  6. KTZHZVH6N45BHAUC
  7. KTZIZCW4XDM378BS
  8. KTZJZQN6M9FHQDKG
  9. KTZKZJSHXK96BKPV
  10. KTZLZCGVFCJU68RH
  11. KTZMZ8GG3H947HT3
  12. KTZNZP3CNUMDKQFB
  13. KTZOZXXGASHT3Q6H
  14. KTZPZUMQ9RVASQ75
  15. KTZQZBQNJS5975TP
  16. KTZRZMV56T8TGVVM
  17. KTZVZEGEB5RMPQRH
  18. KTZTZWN8ADB5EFFQ
  19. KTZUZR5U6QAWM9KX
  20. KTZBAZN8EVBU89FB
  21. KTZBBZJSEAVAJJBH
  22. KTZBCZG9GUAVUKGV
  23. KTZBDZDJ36U48AXC
  24. KTZBEZ7XBCGMQUWD
  25. KTZBFZA953PASVPD
  26. KTZBGZ7UQDWGVTN5
  27. KTZBHZF9V4AV78JR
  28. KTZBIZSDHUCHFU3N
  29. KTZBJZ3WWGNSPHNV
  30. KTZBKZNHBATGBWWJ
  31. KTZBLZGGU6NKHN69
  32. KTZBMZJQVU43QCCG
  33. KTZBNZVWBQJSXDMU
  34. KTZBOZGH3JNNBJKD
  35. KTZBPZ8W6HU68JA6
  36. KTZBQZD3UNBDDAMX
  37. KTZBRZ7RRADHP3TG
  38. KTZBVZ9M886TE8DE
  39. KTZBTZ9R3CRH6DUS
  40. KTZBUZNNWPRJSJ9H
  41. KTZCAZAWNGMFR8RW
  42. KTZCBZ9NEXVNEUX4
  43. KTZCCZJEWUFD8V7D
  44. KTZCDZVDTVB7SHTM
  45. KTZCEZC3WA7HW9DX
  46. KTZCFZEBXNP5RG67
  47. KTZCGZXU5WU59MJT
  48. KTZCHZ8BVRJ9EB88
  49. KTZCIZVDS7JS3RS6

This skin gives the classic SLR marksman rifle a fantasy vibe that fits right in with the Mystic Artificer collection. If you are after high damage and pinpoint accuracy at medium to long range, SLR’s always been a solid pick in BGMI. Now, with the new skin, your rifle gets that extra premium look, making sure you stand out every time you take aim.

These codes are not sticking around forever. KRAFTON says they will be valid until July 9, 2026, and you can grab them straight from BGMI’s official social media channels. Inside each code, you’ll find goodies like weapon skins, outfits, crates, collectibles, and all sorts of in-game treats.

Want to claim your rewards? Just follow these steps:

  • Head to the BGMI redemption website.
  • Enter your Character ID, along with the code.
  • Solve the captcha, hit submit, then wait for the confirmation message.
  • Your rewards will show up in your in-game mail.

A few key things to remember

Codes only work for the first 10 people who redeem them, so it’s all about being quick. It’s a one-per-day deal for each account, and guest accounts can’t redeem codes at all. Make sure to claim your mail rewards within 30 days, because after that, they’re gone. Expired codes just give you an error message, so grab them while you can.

KRAFTON continues reward push after BGMI 4.4 update

The BGMI 4.4 update brought in new events and fresh gameplay, keeping everyone dialled in. With these new redeem codes, KRAFTON’s giving players even more reasons to log in daily and chase rare items like the Mystic Artificer SLR. If you want that skin, do not wait — those codes run out fast.

Lava Bold N2 5G launched in India at Rs 12999 with 6000mAh battery: Details here

WhatsApp to bring scam detection feature for Android: Suspicious messages may get warning alerts

Asus launches Zenbook 14, Vivobook S14, S16 and new flip laptops with Copilot+ features at Computex
 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Nothing Tech News TWS Technology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\