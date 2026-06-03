BGMI redeem codes valid till July 9: Claim Free Mystic Artificer SLR and exclusive rewards

BGMI, a popular battle royale game, has just rolled out its 4.4 update, and KRAFTON India is not slowing down. They have dropped a fresh batch of redeem codes loaded with exclusive rewards, and honestly, the spotlight’s on the Mystic Artificer SLR, a slick new weapon skin for folks who love long-range fights and unique cosmetics.
Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.
BGMI redeem codes
- KTZCZX5RENKF5XU9
- KTZDZB6TPHPS6N5W
- KTZEZ83F9HG3DK89
- KTZFZ6F8TMD6GU7W
- KTZGZQD6N6MEAM87
- KTZHZVH6N45BHAUC
- KTZIZCW4XDM378BS
- KTZJZQN6M9FHQDKG
- KTZKZJSHXK96BKPV
- KTZLZCGVFCJU68RH
- KTZMZ8GG3H947HT3
- KTZNZP3CNUMDKQFB
- KTZOZXXGASHT3Q6H
- KTZPZUMQ9RVASQ75
- KTZQZBQNJS5975TP
- KTZRZMV56T8TGVVM
- KTZVZEGEB5RMPQRH
- KTZTZWN8ADB5EFFQ
- KTZUZR5U6QAWM9KX
- KTZBAZN8EVBU89FB
- KTZBBZJSEAVAJJBH
- KTZBCZG9GUAVUKGV
- KTZBDZDJ36U48AXC
- KTZBEZ7XBCGMQUWD
- KTZBFZA953PASVPD
- KTZBGZ7UQDWGVTN5
- KTZBHZF9V4AV78JR
- KTZBIZSDHUCHFU3N
- KTZBJZ3WWGNSPHNV
- KTZBKZNHBATGBWWJ
- KTZBLZGGU6NKHN69
- KTZBMZJQVU43QCCG
- KTZBNZVWBQJSXDMU
- KTZBOZGH3JNNBJKD
- KTZBPZ8W6HU68JA6
- KTZBQZD3UNBDDAMX
- KTZBRZ7RRADHP3TG
- KTZBVZ9M886TE8DE
- KTZBTZ9R3CRH6DUS
- KTZBUZNNWPRJSJ9H
- KTZCAZAWNGMFR8RW
- KTZCBZ9NEXVNEUX4
- KTZCCZJEWUFD8V7D
- KTZCDZVDTVB7SHTM
- KTZCEZC3WA7HW9DX
- KTZCFZEBXNP5RG67
- KTZCGZXU5WU59MJT
- KTZCHZ8BVRJ9EB88
- KTZCIZVDS7JS3RS6
This skin gives the classic SLR marksman rifle a fantasy vibe that fits right in with the Mystic Artificer collection. If you are after high damage and pinpoint accuracy at medium to long range, SLR’s always been a solid pick in BGMI. Now, with the new skin, your rifle gets that extra premium look, making sure you stand out every time you take aim.
These codes are not sticking around forever. KRAFTON says they will be valid until July 9, 2026, and you can grab them straight from BGMI’s official social media channels. Inside each code, you’ll find goodies like weapon skins, outfits, crates, collectibles, and all sorts of in-game treats.
Want to claim your rewards? Just follow these steps:
- Head to the BGMI redemption website.
- Enter your Character ID, along with the code.
- Solve the captcha, hit submit, then wait for the confirmation message.
- Your rewards will show up in your in-game mail.
A few key things to remember
Codes only work for the first 10 people who redeem them, so it’s all about being quick. It’s a one-per-day deal for each account, and guest accounts can’t redeem codes at all. Make sure to claim your mail rewards within 30 days, because after that, they’re gone. Expired codes just give you an error message, so grab them while you can.
KRAFTON continues reward push after BGMI 4.4 update
The BGMI 4.4 update brought in new events and fresh gameplay, keeping everyone dialled in. With these new redeem codes, KRAFTON’s giving players even more reasons to log in daily and chase rare items like the Mystic Artificer SLR. If you want that skin, do not wait — those codes run out fast.