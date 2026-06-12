Nothing Ear 3a tipped to launch at familiar price with new Pink colour option

New Delhi:

Nothing looks ready to launch a new budget-friendly pair of wireless earbuds soon. The buzz is about the Nothing Ear 3a, and fresh leaks have already shared the expected prices and some new colour options, weeks before the company even makes things official.

Expected price of Nothing Ear 3a

Like the Nothing Ear (a) before it, the Ear 3a seems tailored to people who want solid features without the premium price tag. According to a recent report, the Ear 3a will hit shelves in France at EUR 99 (about Rs. 10,900). That price matches the launch cost of the Ear (a), which landed earlier in 2024. Even with everything else getting pricier lately, Nothing might stick with last year’s price to stay competitive in the “affordable premium” market. For a bit of perspective, the Ear (a) launched at Rs. 7,999 in India and can be found for even less if you check the latest online deals.

New colour variant expected

The report suggests that the Nothing Ear 3a could be available in four colour options:

Black

White

Yellow

Pink

The first three shades are already familiar to Nothing fans, but the pink option is brand new and might draw in younger buyers or anyone wanting earbuds that stand out.

Specifications still under wraps

Details about specifications are still a mystery, since Nothing has not announced anything yet. None of this is official, but speculations state potential upgrades which will include the following:

Improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Better sound quality

Enhanced battery life

Wireless charging support

Improved connectivity features

There are a few hints that the launch is not far off.

Indonesian certification database

The Nothing Ear 3a popped up recently in an Indonesian certification database. The same goes for something called the CMF Buds Neo, which could mean Nothing has more audio products lined up for release soon.

What buyers can expect

If the speculations are correct, the Ear 3a should appeal to people who want a sharp-looking set of earbuds with fresh features but do not want to pay a premium. By sticking with familiar pricing and dropping a new colour into the mix, Nothing might just tighten its grip on the crowded true wireless earbuds market. No word yet on the official launch date, but we’ll probably hear more pretty soon.